FARQUIS, James Henry James Henry Farquis, age 84, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, September 3, 2020. James was born in Middletown, Ohio, on December 3, 1935, to the late James and Jewell (Farquis) Ballard. He attended St. John's Grade School in Middletown and was a proud graduate of Hamilton Catholic, Class of 1954. He went on to attend Purdue University. James was an accomplished high school and collegiate athlete, having played basketball and football. He was inducted into the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame and Hamilton Catholic (Stephen T. Badin High School) Athletic Hall of Fame. James retired from the Butler County Prosecutor's Office after 25 years of service. He was member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Knights of Columbus, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. James is survived by his children, Kathy (Dale) Haubner, Sandy Farquis Spoerl, Amy Farquis Steed, Jim (Pam) Farquis and Tony (Mia) Farquis; his grandchildren, Alison, Andrew, James, Casey, Stephanie, Aaron, Katie, Spencer, Christian, and Coco; his great-grandchildren, Matilda, William, Benjamin, Abigail, Elizabeth, Archie, and Samuel; as well as a host of extended family members and his dear, esteemed colleagues of the LL&L Society. James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Marjorie Busemeyer Farquis and his grandson, Henry Carl Farquis. Due to concerns for public health, services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Badin Scholarship Fund or Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg, Indiana.

