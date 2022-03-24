FARMER, Thelma L.



81 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and savior on March 19, 2022. She was born in Washington County, Virginia on January 2, 1941, the daughter of Charles M. and Lena V. Hayden. She was a faithful member of Grace



Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed both canning and



going to garage sales, NASCAR and football. Thelma was



preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Coram Miracle; and nephew Fred Hayden. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers and sisters Charles (Deborah) Hayden, Alfred (Carla) Hayden, Raymond Miracle, Regenia (Jerry) Bartram, Wanda (Ronnie) Bright, Roger (Joan) Storm, and Carol Miracle;



nephews Richard and Joseph Hayden; niece Angela (Hayden) McGaha; and special friends Patsy Hayden, Celeste & Warren Smith, and Bonnie Sayers. Services to honor Thelma will be Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00AM in the Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 Beacon St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. RICHARDS, Raff & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



