FARDO, Beulah Catherine Beulah Catherine Fardo, age 87, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1933, to the late Sherman and Elizabeth (Straub) Bishop. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carroll Fardo, who passed away on August 5, 2011. Beulah is survived by her sister, Nellie Riley; nieces and nephews, William (Gail) Bishop, Linda (Harold) Vaughn, Beverly (David) Radway, Debbie (Dan) Weaver, Sherman Bishop, Gary (Debbie) Bishop, Tim (Becky) Bishop, Karla Porter, Todd Porter, Regina (Terry) Pelfrey; brother-in-law, Steve (Helen) Fardo; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, other family, and friends. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond Bishop, Roy Bishop, Dorothy Porter, and Florence Sweeney; and nephew, Steve Alford. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

