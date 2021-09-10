journal-news logo
FARA, Joanna

FARA (Moritz),

Joanna Mae

84, of Finneytown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on

September 1, 2021, from natural causes. Joanna was predeceased by her beloved parents Joseph Albert and Mary Elizabeth, Mary

Carolyn (Gorman), and brother-in-law, Robert. She is survived by her loving husband of 52-years, James; daughters Elizabeth (Beal) and Rebecca (Freimuth); son-in-law, Joseph; granddaughter, Rosetta; niece, Julia (Mayer); and nephew, Douglas Gorman. Joanna earned a Bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University and her Masters from The Ohio State University. She taught physical education and science at

Kettering Fairmont and Wyoming High Schools and was an award-winning girls' sports coach. After retiring from teaching, Joanna worked at Great Rivers Girl Scout Council in

Cincinnati, Ohio, as an Adult Development Specialist for many years. Joanna was well-known for offering folk dance and singing workshops through many Girl Scouting events. She

attended Faith Lutheran Church in Wilmington, Ohio, served on church council, taught Sunday School, and enjoyed singing in the choir. The family invites those who knew Joanna to join in a celebration of her life on Wednesday, September 15, from 10 to 11 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, (7830 Hamilton

Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231). Joanna will be interred at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Cincinnati Chapel

7830 Hamilton Ave

Cincinnati, OH

45231

https://www.newcomercincinnati.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

