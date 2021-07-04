journal-news logo
FANZ, Beverly J.

Age 91, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born in Dayton to the late, Oliver and Louie (Shepherd) Coombs. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew R. Fanz (1973). She is survived by her children, Mary (David) Stanbery, Beverly Fanz, Terry (Curt) Albertson, Judy (Jeff) Willin, Helen (Joe) LeVay, and Andrew Fanz; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Patty Coombs and many other extended family and friends. Friends and family may

visit from 9-10:00 am on Thursday, July 8, at St Charles Borromeo Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Calvary Cemetery will then be her final place of rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The

Alzheimer's Assoc. or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

