FALLEN, Eloise Mae



91, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. She was born May 8, 1930, in London, OH, the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma Edgington. Eloise is preceded in death by her husband James Fallen, Sr.; two brothers; two sisters. She is survived by her children Jean (Terry) Combs, James (Jodie) Fallen, Jr. and Steve (Anna Dohme) Fallen; brother Johnnie (Pauline) Edgington; sister Bernice Macabee; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nieces, nephews and extended family. The funeral service to honor Eloise will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchaman.com.



