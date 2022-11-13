journal-news logo
FALKE, Ellen Elizabeth

Age 60 of College Corner, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 05, 2022, at her residence. Ellen was born October 02, 1962, to Wayne Falke and Avon Knox.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her children, Josh (Anna) Hankins, and Lucas (Abbigail) Hankins; brothers Mark and Jeff; sister Lisa; grandchildren Miley and Claire; her cat and faithful companion Keisha; as well as many other family members and friends.

An open house memorial service is planned for Sunday, November 20th from 2-5pm at the White Garden Inn, (6194 Brown Rd., Oxford, OH 45056). All friends and family are welcome to join.

