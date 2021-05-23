FAIRFAX, Jane M.



Age 85 of Dayton, OH, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Sunday, May 09, 2021.



She was born on Monday, June 10, 1935, in Delphos, OH, to Theodore and Margaret (Korb) Gerdeman.



October 29, 1960, she married the love of her life, William E. Fairfax, whom, after battling colon cancer, preceded her in death at Hospice of Dayton on October 24, 2003. Also preceding her in death are both parents; brother Eugene; sisters Rose Ann Friedrich, Alice Quinter, Lenore Gerdeman, Marie Swick; brothers-in-law Harold Friedrich, Louis Quinter, William Swick, James Fairfax, and Dale Fairfax; nieces Kathy Quinter and Chris Gerdeman.



Jane obtained various degrees from University of Cincinnati and University of Dayton. She was a Dental Hygienist instructor for many years but punctuated her career by teaching English Literature at Stivers School for the Arts, with Dayton City Schools. Early on in her career years, she worked in the dental field both in Cincinnati and Dayton, specializing in



orthodontics as well as general dentistry.



Her passion for life was apparent by her generous and giving heart.



Family - friends - strangers - she made time for anyone and everyone! Jane was always willing to help someone rise above a bad situation by providing a sympathetic ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on in a difficult time.



As a devout Catholic, Jane enjoyed attending Holy Angels and St. Mary's Catholic Churches, in Dayton.



Funnily enough, she was also known to be a steadfast "partner in crime" within the St. Anne's Hill Historic Community.



She was a very upbeat person who loved traveling and reading as well as savored going to movies, live theater and Broadway shows.



Jane is survived by a brother Bernard (Marie) Gerdeman of Ottoville, OH; three sisters Dorothy (Elton) Lamy of Cincinnati, OH, Mary Ellen Gerdeman and Joan (Robert) Ricker of



Delphos, OH; two sisters-in-law Dorothy Fairfax of Indianapolis, and Bonnie Fairfax of Ft. Jennings, OH, as well as Marty Gerdeman of Ottoville, OH.



While she did not have any children of her own, she is survived by 27 nieces and nephews whom she was always supportive of and loved each one dearly.



A Celebration of Jane's Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Jane's honor to a church, charity, colon cancer research or Hospice of Dayton.


