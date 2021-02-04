X

FAIRCLOTH, James A.

James A. Faircloth, 78, departed this life on January 26, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1943, in Whitesville, North

Carolina. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Faircloth; father, James A. Faircloth, Sr.; mother, Ruby Ward, and sister Peggy Monie. Survived by his oldest brother, William Faircloth; sister,

Patricia Grimes; daughters,

Teresa Hughes, Tracy Faircloth, and sons Charles Barker, Timothy Faircloth, and James A. Faircloth, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyara Moore, Dymond Faircloth, and Michael Faircloth; and a host of great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Walk-Through Visitation will be held Thursday, February 11, at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory, 2060 Germantown Street from 11 am-1 pm. Masks are required for entry. www.lusain.com.

Funeral Home Information

W. E. Lusain Funeral Home

2060 Germantown St.

Dayton, OH

45417

http://www.lusainmemorial.com

