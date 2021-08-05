journal-news logo
FAIRCHILD, SHIRLEY

FAIRCHILD, Shirley

Age 75 of West Carrollton passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Shirley was born March 18, 1946, to the late Aliger and Louella (Howard) Bailey. She

retired from Walmart after 25 years of service. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and son Marty Fairchild, August 14, 2018. Surviving is her son Michael and wife Christina

Fairchild; the father of her children Robert Ellis Fairchild; 2 grandchildren Emmalee Fairchild and Carrie Reeves; 2 sisters Gloria and Gayla. Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 noon at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Service will be at 12 noon with Pastor John Swint officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

