FAIR, Robert D. "Dan"



FAIR, Robert D. "Dan", 83, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2024 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born March 14, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Donald and Marjorie (Schuster) Fair. He was a United States Air Force veteran. Dan retired from the Springfield Police Department in 1993 after 25 years on the force. He was a member of the Springfield Police Patrolman's Association and the F.O.P. Lodge 72. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping with his family. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Andrea (Thompson) Fair; two children, Douglas Fair, Cedarville and Whitney (Kristine Cadek) Fair, Columbus; two grandchildren, Jessica Fair and Zachary Fair; one brother, Todd Fair; one niece, Terri Thompson and several cousins. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday in the funeral home with Bruce Sigman officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



