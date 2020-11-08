FAIR, Betty

FAIR (Begley), Betty B.



Betty B. Fair (Begley) passed away at 92 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer at Hospice of Dayton. Born June 16, 1928, in Clay City, Kentucky, to Herbert and Florence Begley. She was the oldest of five children. At the tender age of 14, Betty left Clay City with the clothes on her back and $4 in her pocket. $3 was for a bus ticket to



Dayton, Ohio, leaving $1 for arrival in Dayton, a place she had never seen. She was determined at this young age to find a new life for herself. After working various small jobs, she landed a 30 year career with General Motors in the Executive Office. Betty was a beautiful artist and model. She loved her flowers, friends, and home. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. She was a courageous, loving, and caring person of outstanding religious character. Predeceased by her loving and cherished husband, Curtis Fair, both parents, and 3 brothers Robert, Bernie, and Herbert. She is survived by her only sibling, Donald A. Begley of Dayton. Funeral arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home. Viewing will be at Tobias on Far Hills on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:30. Burial following at David's Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone at Hospice and the close friends who cared and comforted Betty during her long fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice, First Baptist Church of Kettering, or breast cancer research. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

