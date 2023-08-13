Fahnestock, Josef Von

von Fahnestock, Josef "Nick"



Von Fahnestock, Josef "Nick" age 87, died Thursday August 10. He was born on October 27, 1935 in Greenville, OH to the late Josef and Rebecca von Fahnestock. Nick proudly served our country as a Sergeant in the US Marines. He was a master machinist and passionate farmer. He worked in International Sales for both NCR and IAMS. He is preceded in death by his first wife Lottie and his son Tom. Survivors are his wife of 22 years Mary; his children Chris (Gloria), Mike (Lauri), Rupert (Jennifer); Mary's children Tom (Daphne), Tim (Sue), Colleen; Brian; Patrick (Paula); 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9AM Thursday August 17, 2023 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton OH 45416. The family will receive friends 6-8pm Wednesday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dayton VA Hospice. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com