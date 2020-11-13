X

FAHL, Dawn

FAHL, Dawn Marie

Dawn Marie Fahl, 52, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM

Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial services will be held at 8:00 PM with Pastor James Webb officiating. Masks are required. Condolences may be shared and full obituary may be found at www.jkzfh.com.

