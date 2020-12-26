FACETTE, James

FACETTE, S.M., Bro. James Louis



Brother James Louis Facette, S.M., died on December 17, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 86, with 67 years of religious profession in the Society of Mary (Marianists).



Bro. James was born on July 31, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Chester and Christine (Verhaalen) Facette. He is survived by his brother, Richard Facette. Bro. Jim professed First Vows in 1953 and Perpetual Vows on July 13, 1958. He earned a BS in Math from St. Mary's University in San Antonio and a MS in Science Education from Washington University in St. Louis.



Bro. Jim ministered as a teacher in Peru, Switzerland, and several Marianist schools of the former St. Louis Province. He also ministered at Holy Risary Parish in San Antonio and Chaminade University in Hawaii. Bro. Jim shared a passion for the environment and the integrity of God's creation.



Services: Due to the current high rate of COVID-19 infection and its impact on the Marianist Brothers, we regret that



services will be Private. Please join the Live-Streaming of the Mass of Christian Burial for Bro. James at 10:30 am, Monday, Dec. 28. Go to https://qac-ohio.org and click on the blue "Live Streaming QAC Masses" button, then look for the funeral Mass. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

