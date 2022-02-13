Hamburger icon
Faber, Donnah J.

FABER, Donnah J.

Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St Leonards. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Don; 2 daughters and sons-in-law Diana Best (Ron) of Springboro and Deb Condron (Paul) of Kettering; grandchildren Allyson Best Gambone (Justin Gambone), Ben (Brittany) Condron, Loren Condron Woodhull (Aaron) and Sam Condron. She was very active at St. Paul United Methodist Church where she was

involved with community outreach programs and the United Methodist Women's organization. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Food Pantry, 101 Huffman Ave, Dayton, OH 45403 or the Strong Kids Campaign at Dayton YMCA. Please designate in the name of Donnah Faber, Online Giving, YMCA of Greater Dayton daytonymca.org. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

