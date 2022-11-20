EYMAN, Theresia



Theresia Eyman, 92, Kettering, Ohio, passed away on November 10, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. Terry was born to Anna and Wilhelmus (Wim) LeJeune in Maastricht, Netherlands August 20, 1930. Terry and her parents immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled in Shreveport, Louisiana. They were ever thankful to an American soldier who befriended Wim during Nazi occupation of Holland in 1944. While in Louisiana, Terry met Charles Eyman and they were married in 1955. Charles and Terry moved to Ohio, where Charles began his career as an engineer. Terry and Charles had three children, Michael (1958), Deborah (1962), and David (1966). As a post-war immigrant, Terry found the United States to be "the best country in the world," yet frequently reminisced about the beauty and joy of her first home. Terry came to the United States with a remarkable knowledge of, and talent for, sewing. She went on to teach sewing basics and men's tailoring at adult evening courses and Sinclair Community College. Terry opened a tailoring shop in 1982 called, "The Perfect Fit," where she created spectacular wedding gowns and clothing for many clients and family members. "Dance it Pretty Kids." The mantra every member of the International Dancers of Dayton, Ohio, remembers with a smile. Terry exemplified a relentless pursuit in helping multicultural teens build lifelong friendships. She founded the International Dancers in 1976, and the group went on to perform both locally and regionally for well over a decade. The dance group originally stemmed from Terry's love of, and service for, the Dayton International Festival (A World A'Fair). Her service to the festival included decades of leadership roles including Vice-President 1991-1992, Sergeant at Arms 1988-1989, Ethics Chairperson 1990-1993, Informal Stage Chairperson 1995-2001, Advance Ticket Chairperson 2002-2006, Youth Committee Advisor 1999-2003, Program Book Editor 1986-1989, and Cultural Committee member. She also served in many leadership roles in the Holland American Club of Dayton, Ohio, from 1974-2015. Terry will long be remembered for her outgoing and joyful presence, her individual fashion, and her love of others. She was kind, generous, bold, and diligent as evidenced by her annual gift of hand knit booties, scarves, hats, pumpkin bread, or other gifts of her time and talents. Terry was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Charles Eyman and her children Michael Eyman, Deborah Ketchen, and David Eyman. Her son-in-law Gavin Ketchen, and daughters-in-law Nancy Eyman and Kelly Kolar. Her grandchildren Kendall Eyman, William Ketchen, Michael Ketchen, Daniel Ketchen, Adam Eyman, and Audrey Eyman. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton in appreciation for the comforts they provide. https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

