EYINK, Douglas Lawrence



51, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday March 3, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on June 21, 1970, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late David and



Diana J. Eyink (Linton).



Doug taught in Centerville, Ohio, schools from the early 1990's until cancer forced his retirement in June of 2021. He was successful in developing and growing one of Ohio's most revered school orchestra programs. In the the late 1990's, Doug started Alternative Strings, providing an opportunity for students to learn alternative music styles including bluegrass, jazz, and more. While a masterful strings performer, and teacher, Doug was also a skilled banjo player and combined his love of teaching and bluegrass music to inspire hundreds of students. The Alternative Strings collaborated with national-known bluegrass artists on stages throughout Ohio. Doug was also awarded OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR in 2020 by Centerville City Schools.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Doug is survived by his devoted wife Jennifer Eyink (Volk); children, Anna, Molly, Ben, Jake, and Luke Eyink; sister, Jeanelle Braun; 3 nieces; 6 nephews, Joey Braun, Josh Braun, Adam Knox, Gavin Knox, Isaac Drury, and Evan Drury; 3 great-nieces; 1 great nephew; as well as many family and friends.



Visitation for Doug will be on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Another visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at St. Marry of the Assumption, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:00 am with Father James Manning as celebrant. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doug's honor to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Greene Count Community Foundation – In the memo field please add: Eyink Scholarship; c/o Greene Giving, 941 W. 2nd Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Eyink family.



