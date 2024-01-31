Ewing, Olivia Truitt

TRUITT EWING, OLIVIA



Olivia Green Truitt Ewing, Age 94, was called from labor to reward on Jan 24, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Thurs, Feb 1, 2024, 12:00 pm at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Dayton OH 45426, Rev James E. Washington, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Thursday at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. The service will be live streamed at: https://www.phillipstemple.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration of a donation to the charitable organizations listed on the website in memory of Mrs. Ewing. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



