Ewing, Olivia Truitt

Olivia Green Truitt Ewing, Age 94, was called from labor to reward on Jan 24, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Thurs, Feb 1, 2024, 12:00 pm at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Dayton OH 45426, Rev James E. Washington, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Thursday at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. The service will be live streamed at: https://www.phillipstemple.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration of a donation to the charitable organizations listed on the website in memory of Mrs. Ewing. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

