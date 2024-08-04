Ewing, Elvin

Ewing, Elvin E

Elvin Ewing 87 of Gadsden Alabama went home to heaven July 26, 2024.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, and 11 brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Virginia, sister Roxie Ross, daughters Jeannette (Joe) Morrison

Elvina (John) Gibbins, son Troy (Paula) Ewing, step sons Michael (Betty) Brown, John (Denise) Brown eleven grandchildren, five great grand children and first wife Janet Ewing and a number of nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in Alabama.

