Evilsizor, Gwendolyn

88 of Springfield passed away December 9, 2022, in her residence. She was born in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, on June 8, 1934, the daughter of Ralph and Casandra Grimes. Gwen was a 1952 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She retired from the Springfield City Schools, where she worked in the kitchen. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; brother Rody Grimes; and sisters Darlene Felder and Joan Darst. Survivors include her husband of 68 years Paul E. Evilsizor, Sr.; son Paul E. (Yvonne) Evilsizor, Jr.; brothers Roger and Rocky Grimes; grandsons Shawn (Jannell) Evilsizor and Matthew Evilsizor; great-grandson Landon Evilsizor; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



