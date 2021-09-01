EVILSIZOR, Deanna S.



Age 65, passed away on August 28, 2021, at home in Sunset, South Carolina. She was a strong woman and faced her pancreatic cancer with



extraordinary determination.



Deanna was born on December 1, 1955, in Urbana, Ohio, to Harold and Roberta King. She was a 1974 graduate of



Urbana High School. In 1976, she married Bruce and shortly after started a family together. She graduated from Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1989 and was a Registered Nurse for 31 years and specialized in pediatric and recovery room nursing. She was recognized by her peers for her clinical judgment, advocacy for patients and families, ability to put the patient and families at ease, her calm demeanor and



efficiency in emergencies, and, for her kind heart and sense of humor. She truly loved being a nurse and caring for her



patients, especially the children.



Deanna taught herself how to cook and bake as a young woman raising a family. She made sure her family ate together as much as possible despite the varied schedules. Her kids loved her cinnamon tarts she would make from scraps of dough. Her grandkids enjoyed making pancakes and cookies during visits. Deanna inspired her children and grandchildren to learn how to cook and bake.



Deanna imparted a love of the outdoors with her family. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She and Bruce took their young family camping and hiking around The Ohio State Parks and a few National Parks. In 2011, Deanna and Bruce bought a cabin near Lake Keowee where many memories have been made exploring the woods, swimming in the lake, and playing vacation games created by Nana. Deanna treasured her yearly Sisters' Trip with Vicki, Laurie, and Chris where they would spend a lot of time talking and laughing.



She will be missed by her husband of 44 years, Bruce J. Evilsizor; her four children, Shane (Erin) Evilsizor of Bellbrook, Ohio, Emilie (Dwayne) Forman of Columbus, Ohio, Erica (Matt) Evilsizor of Columbus, Ohio, Gregory (Annie) Evilsizor of Springfield, Ohio; her incredibly adored grandchildren who knew her as Nana: Parker, Sophie, Emma, Henry, Lucy, Gabby, Theodore, Sabine, Oliver, Charlie, and Sylvia; her sisters, Vicki (Mark) Earnhart, Laurie (Mick, deceased) Rutan, and Chris (Brian) Coder; her brothers, Ron (Dody) King, William King, and Jerry King; and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death are her parents; her sister, Denise Campbell; and her brothers, Daniel King and Edward King.



Deanna will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held this Fall in Ohio for family and friends. Donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

