EVERSOLE, Ruth V.



Ruth V. Eversole, age 101, of Hamilton, passed away on



Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Bradford Place. She was born in Kentucky, on January 14, 1920, the daughter of the late James and Dora (Pennington) Eversole. Ruth had retired from the City of Hamilton Sewer Dept., having worked there for over 26 years. She was a longtime member of Eaton Road Church of God. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Carolyn Eversole, Doris Lewis, Robin Baker, James B. Eversole, Alex Eversole and Delbert Eversole; and many great-nieces and nephews. Her brother James C. Eversole also preceded her in death. Private services will be held for the family on Friday at 11 am, the services will be lived streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHn509fXBbp-bUXPZ-puxg/live Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

