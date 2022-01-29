EVERSOLE, Preston

EVERSOLE, Jr., Preston



Age 78, of Fairfield Township, passed away at UC Hospital Medical Center on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Preston was born on July 25, 1943, in Cincinnati, the son of the late Preston Sr. and Myrtle (McQueen) Eversole. He served in the



United States Army before



marrying his wife of 38 years, Vonda (Wilson) Eversole in May of 1968. Preston is survived by his wife, Vonda; children, Bobby Baker, John (Jonetta) Eversole, Dana Eversole, and Preston Todd (Angela) Eversole; grandchildren, Rebekah (Matt) Coates, Kaleb, Jacob, Alex,



Elijah, Peyton, and Preston; one great-grandson on the way; sisters, Juanita (Bud) Baker and Thelma (Dick) Estridge; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Eversole; and sister, Geneva (Leroy) Reams. A Gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5pm until 7pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 7pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

