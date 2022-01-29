Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

EVERSOLE, Preston

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EVERSOLE, Jr., Preston

Age 78, of Fairfield Township, passed away at UC Hospital Medical Center on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Preston was born on July 25, 1943, in Cincinnati, the son of the late Preston Sr. and Myrtle (McQueen) Eversole. He served in the

United States Army before

marrying his wife of 38 years, Vonda (Wilson) Eversole in May of 1968. Preston is survived by his wife, Vonda; children, Bobby Baker, John (Jonetta) Eversole, Dana Eversole, and Preston Todd (Angela) Eversole; grandchildren, Rebekah (Matt) Coates, Kaleb, Jacob, Alex,

Elijah, Peyton, and Preston; one great-grandson on the way; sisters, Juanita (Bud) Baker and Thelma (Dick) Estridge; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Eversole; and sister, Geneva (Leroy) Reams. A Gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5pm until 7pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 7pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
LEMEN, George
2
Johnston-Lindsay, Nina
3
NICKELL, Larry
4
CREWS, Omar
5
FAIRBANKS, Edward
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top