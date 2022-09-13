EVERMAN, Nancy L.



Of Kettering passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1933, in Champaign County, OH, to the late Forest and Jessie Friend. Nancy graduated from Rosewood High School class of 1951 and went on to attend Miami University where she received her B.S. in Education in 1955. Following her education, she taught at Roosevelt HS before starting her family. Nancy was passionate about cultivating young minds, and later returned to teaching at both Kettering City Schools and Chaminade Julienne. Over the years, her fulfilling work as a teacher impacted numerous students. Nancy was passionate about fashion, and well known at her local Talbots. She will be missed for her spirited personality and honesty. Preceded in death by parents, Daughter Tamara (Everman) Woeste, and beloved husband of 62 years Thomas Everman Sr. Nancy is survived by her son and two daughters, Thomas Jr. (Barbara) Everman, Tricia (Jim) Doyle, Tracy (Robert) Craven, and son-in-law William Woeste. She has 8 grandchildren: Patrick Doyle (Hope), Brady Doyle (Marianne), Josh Craven (Kelli), Katie Woeste Bueschen (Todd), Joe Craven, Lauren Lustig (Robbie), Christina Everman and Daniel Everman and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6-7pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. Burial will be David Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their love and care. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

