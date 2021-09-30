journal-news logo
X

EVERIDGE, Odean

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EVERIDGE, Odean

81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1940, in Hindman, Kentucky, the son of the late Rev. Dee and Herma (Terry) Everidge.

Odean was preceded in death by four sister, Inez and JoAnn Everidge, Helen Mollett and

Ernestine Vasquez. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sugi (Shoda) Everidge; sons, Jason (Sherry) Everidge and Joey (Kristina) Everidge;

sisters, Lou Carol (Archie) Mills and Debbie (David) Mollett; grandchildren, Tabitha Cobb, Camden, Jayden, Julia, JJ,

Jordan, Lucas and Teagan Everidge; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Odean was a proud veteran, retiring from the United States Navy and was a longtime member of the SGI (Buddhist).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.jacksonlytle.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
RICE, Don
2
STONE, Norvel
3
ROBINSON, LORI
4
LITTMAN, Deborah
5
CARTER, Jonathan
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top