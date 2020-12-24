EVARISTO-BERRY,



Lennie Marie



On Saturday, September 19th, Lennie Marie Evaristo-Berry, 46, loving wife and mother of two, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, with her



loving family by her side. Lennie was born on September 28, 1974, in Cornwall, NY, to Victor and Maria (Silva) Evaristo. Lennie was a long-time resident of Danbury, CT, having moved to Ohio for her job and to raise their family.



Lennie was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton. She went to Urbana University for a degree in



Business Management. She worked for 23 years in management for G.E. Capital, which later became Synchrony Financial.



Lennie was such a loving & caring person that would give you the shirt off her back. She can be heard cheering loudly from the other side of the field at her children's games which she went to all of them. Consulting gardens and lawns was one of her favorite pass times with the neighbors with a little trash talking from time to time. Also, you can't forget her immense love for the French bulldog across the street. She will be greatly missed by many and in our hearts forever and ever.



Lennie is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan, of 15 years, her daughter, Kayla, her son, Colton all of Dayton; as well as her father, Victor Evaristo (Stepmother Ana) of Bethel, CT; mother, Maria Silva of Dayton (formerly Bethel, CT); brothers, Victor Evaristo (Lia) of Danbury, CT, Marco (Jennifer) of



Bethel, CT, Dennis of St Clara, CA, and Daniel (Alicia) of Brookfield, CT; brother-in-law, Timothy Berry (Melanie) of Pittsburgh, PA; father-in-law, Lester Berry (Chris) of Monongahela, PA; mother-in-law, Linda Liotus (John Dillon) of Bethel Park, PA; special aunts Connie Klement (Steve) and Angie Kaelin (Robert); and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins, all holding a special place in her heart. Condolences may be expressed at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

