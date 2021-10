EVANS, Troy Lynn



Age 55, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, October 9, at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.