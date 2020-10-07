EVANS, Sandra Jean Sandra Jean Evans, 65, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born January 3, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. Sandra is survived by her husband, Gary Evans; son, Matthew Evans; daughter, Michelle Evans; grandchildren, Ryan Evans, Lincoln Specht, and Nora Evans; mother, Marilyn Craft; brothers, Allen Lawson, Joseph Scott Lawson, and Daryl Craft; and her sisters, Connie Lawson and Laurie Layman. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Lawson; stepfather, Bart Craft; and her brother, Joel Craft. A gathering of family & friends will be held from 4-6 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Michael Hout officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

