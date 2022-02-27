EVANS, Ronald Milton



73, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 1st, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Edward



Milton and Louetta Evans. Ron enjoyed flying, scuba diving and loved to work. As he got older, he enjoyed watching his favorite show, Walker Texas Ranger. Ronald is survived by his three sons: Jason



(Stephanie) Evans, Ronald (Teresa) Davis and Jarrod (Kristin) Evans; step-children: Cheryl Maloy and Billy (Lisa) Maloy; three grandchildren: Paige, Piper and Preston Evans; siblings: Dolly Oliver-Smith (Richard Smith), Barbara McCarty and several



nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife,



Beverly Evans; siblings: George Evans, Norma Ridenour;



brother-in-law, James McCarty. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



