EVANS, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EVANS, Patricia Kay

72, of Springfield, passed away November 23, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 27, 1950, in Melbourne, Arkansas, the daughter of Lester and Wilma Gay (Sherill) Dockins. Mrs. Evans was a member of the Wesley Chapel Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She had been employed at Schuler's Bakery for 22 years. Survivors include her beloved husband of 55 years, Stanley D. Evans; three children, Scott Evans, Tonya Schuller and Kimberly Ervin; grandchildren, Christopher Buckner, Brittany Evans, Macie Evans, Daniel Penwell, Krista Ervin and Bailey Ervin; great-grandchildren, Mallorie, Kaylese, Kailynn, Ava, Bentleigh, Patience, Shaylynn, C.J., Zayden, Layden, Layne and Landis; siblings, Wayne (Jeanie) Dockins and Tony (Jill) Dockins and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dockins and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Buddy Tuttle officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

