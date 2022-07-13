EVANS, Oren George

EVANS, Jr., Oren George "Babe"



Passed peacefully at Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home in Monroe, Ohio, on July 10, 2022. Oren graduated in 1955 from Franklin High School and attended University of Cincinnati. He is survived by daughter Elizabeth (Libbi) Fryer (Mark), son Christopher David (Penny), former wife Mary Beth, sister Cathy Davis (Bob), and brother Steve (Freida). He is preceded in death by his parents Oren (Mike) Sr, Annabelle (Wilson), sisters Jane Ann Myers (Joe) and Cindy Blevins, and son Michael Harp.



Oren retired as plant manager from Cheney Pulp in Franklin in 1999 and moved to Colonels Island, GA, where he lived until moving back to Ohio in 2021.



He donated his body to the Boonshoft Medical School at Wright State University.



Memorial Service will be held sometime next year on Colonels Island.

