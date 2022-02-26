EVANS, Judith Ann



81, of Springfield, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital.



Born March 25, 1940, she was a daughter of James W. and Mary Francis (Hayner) Greenwalt.



She had spent her lifetime as a caregiver, and cherished spending time with her family more than anything.



Judith is survived by a son Chris (Becky) Evans; daughter-in-law Lisa Evans; grandchildren April (Moe), Christy (Nathan), Christian, and Tony Jr (Tess); great-grandchildren Tailar, Destynie, Jeff, Chy-Lin, Anna, and Christopher; great-great-granddaughters A'ameree and Alaiyah.



She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Barry Greenwalt; half-brother James Greenwalt, Jr, and son Tony Evans.



Per Judith's wishes, no public services will be observed.



The family is being served by THE EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London.



