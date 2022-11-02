EVANS, Janice C.



Age 72, of New Carlisle, passed away October 30, 2022. She was born July 9, 1950, in Farmville, VA. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Horace Carter; mother and step-father: Geraldine and Charles Re; and brother, Robin Carter. Janice is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Evans; children: Jeffrey Evans, Jeremy Evans (Charla), Joslyn Metz (Jake) and Josiah Evans; grandchildren: Jasmine, Jillian, Andrew, Elizabeth, Allyson and Kylee; sister, Patty Senter; brother, John Carter; sister-in-law, Caroline Eastman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janice worked in the Medical Records Department at Mercy Hospital in Springfield for many years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, U.S. Rt. 40 for more than 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grammy and will be dearly missed. One of the greatest joys was taking care of her grandchildren. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Janice or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com