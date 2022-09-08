EVANS, Georgia Mae
Georgia Mae Evans, age 87, passed away at Hospice of Dayton 08/23/2022. She was born on 10/17/1934 to parents John Harlan and Lula V. Houpt who preceded her in death; as well as her husband Fredrick Harvey Evans and sister, Regena Hilbrich (Glenn). Georgia is survived by sons Mark R. Evans (Linda) and Mitchell R. Evans; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many friends. She was a member of Gem City Sweet Adeline's for over 35 years and Kettering Ice Cadets. Her other interests were line dancing, Zumba and traveling. A Memorial Visitation for Georgia will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Dayton Food Bank.
Funeral Home Information
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH
45432