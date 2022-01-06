EVANS, George



George Evans, age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born in Laurel County, Kentucky, on March 20, 1943, the son of Lawrence and Eva (Owens) Evans. George was a veteran of the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. He was owner and operator/truck driver for numerous years and retired from Spurlino Concrete.



George is survived by his son, Kevin (Crystal) Evans; one stepson, Rick (Barbara) Thompson; two grandchildren, Nathan Evans and Samantha Evans; one great-grandson, Nash Trent; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; first spouse, Peggy Ann (Motzer) Evans; his second spouse, Diana Evans; two siblings, Ron Evans and Donna Stout; and three stepchildren, Norman Thompson, Dawana Wagers, and Mark Burns.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at



