EVANS, Elmer



Age 79, of Franklin, OH; died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. Elmer was born in Berea, KY, on July 8, 1941, to the late Pleas and Susie (Hisle) Evans. Elmer was a proud veteran serving our country in the U.S. Army



during the Vietnam War, was a lifetime member of the VFW and was an animal lover. He was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Ed Evans, Addie Brock, Helen Centers, Vicky Evans, Dolores Evans, and Myrtle Franks. Elmer is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Evans; his children, Vicky (Clint) Sanderson, Robin (Drew) Fries, Holly (Keith) Raby; his grandchildren, Myrandah Couzins, Ethan Steele, Shelby Raby, Cheyenne Raby, Shaylee Raby; his great-grandchildren, Forest Couzins, Everest Couzins and Addie Steele; his sisters, Ada Brewer and Dianna Elliott; and his dogs Dandy and Peaches. Funeral Services are 1 pm



Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Joseph Hall officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery with full military honors.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home.



