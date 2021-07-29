EVANS, Dale LeRoy



Age 90 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday,



July 26, 2021. Dale was born on August 4, 1930, in East Rochester, Ohio, to William and Ruth Evans. He graduated from



Minerva High School in 1948. A longtime resident of Centerville, Dale retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He enjoyed traveling, watching golf, photography, and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds. He was also active in the Masons and Eastern Star. His Masonic titles were: Past Master of Far Hills Lodge No. 784, Past High Priest of Friendship Chapter No. 245, Past Illustrious Master of Adoniram Council No. 131, Past Commander of



Valley Commandry No. 80, and Knight York Cross of Honour, Ohio, Priory No. 18. He was a member of the Eastern stars



Jacob Eby Chapter #571, Past Parton. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 50 years, Ellen; and his son, Timothy. Dale is survived by his children, Dale A. (Dawn) Evans and Michele (Dr. Peter) McGowan; his daughter-in-law Debra (Alan) Evans Duncan; and grandchildren, Taylor,



Lauren, Reid, Brynn, Cade, Abby, Nathan and Rachel. Family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, Ohio.



Funeral service will follow at 11a.m. Burial in Centerville



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Foundation, https://www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

