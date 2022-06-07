EVANS, Betty Louise



Age 98 of Kettering, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born June 19, 1923, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell and Norma Brunk.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her



husband, Kenneth Evans.



Betty was the second oldest of 13 children and is survived by her two brothers, Jack (Bobbie) Brunk and Barry (Toni) Brunk. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Connie (William) Thom Sr. and Sharon (Jurdon) Howard; grandchildren, Catherine (Michael) Roberts, William "Bill" (Lisa) Thom Jr., Scott Howard, and



Michael Howard; great grandchildren, Shannon, Shelby, Emily, Samantha, Hannah, Madison, and Kinady; great-great-grandchildren, Tristyn, Annabelle, Logan, Silas, and Sawyer; and



special niece, Jan Sakanashi.



Betty retired from A&P Grocery and Freedom Foods.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



To share a memory of Betty or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

