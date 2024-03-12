evans, Annette



Annette Evans, 85, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024. She was born June 8, 1938 in Griffin, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be forever missed. Visitation is Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in Zion Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9 a.m. in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



