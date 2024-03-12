evans, Annette
Annette Evans, 85, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024. She was born June 8, 1938 in Griffin, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be forever missed. Visitation is Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in Zion Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9 a.m. in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Robert C. Henry Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH
45506
https://www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral