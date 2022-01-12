ETTER, Jane



Age 89, of West Milton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022. Jane has been a lifelong member of the Salem Church of the Brethren. She has been actively involved with the church for numerous years, whether it was teacher, singing, serving on committees, or working with various outreaches and programs. She also spent 22 years as a volunteer with the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Outside of her involvement with church and volunteering, Jane was an avid gardener that was blessed with a "green thumb," and loved to bowl any chance she had. Jane will be missed dearly by the friends and family she leaves behind. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Ernst (Esther) Warner; beloved husband, Harold Etter, and sons, Philip Etter and Eric Etter. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Paul) Owens; grandchildren, David, Gabriel, and Lucus Owens, Marcie Etter, Dane Etter, Brittany Ray; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Ralph) Shroyer, Ann Warner, Jon (Beverly) Warner; sisters-in-law, Brenda Etter, Michelle Etter, and numerous other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:30am, at Bethel Cemetery (Phillipsburg-Union Rd). If desired, donations in Jane's memory can be made to Heifer International (heifer.org). Services hosted in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. Condolences can be made online by going to gilbert-fellers.com.

