ESTRIDGE, Wayne A. In loving memory of Wayne A. Estridge, "The MOPAR Man", age 64, who passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born September 10, 1955, in Moraine, Ohio, to the late, former Mayor and Judge of Moraine, Felix and his wife, Virginia (Kendell) Estridge. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sisters, Gail Estridge and Cindy Kendell. He is survived by his partner, Rachel Parrott; his daughter, Heather (Michael) Rose and their children, Caitlyn Fudaley, Philip Flanary, Greg Estridge, Lee Estridge, and their grandchild, Leighland Dewey, his daughter, Amy Carter and her children, Taylor (David) Matheny, Evan Mahle, Alexa Carter, Kloe Betleyoun. Wayne is also survived by his brother, Rick Estridge, and many special friends. Wayne worked at the City of Moraine as a mechanic for 44 years. He loved to build and race MOPAR cars. Wayne was well loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Gathering will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11:30 am until time of Memorial Service at 1:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave special message for his family.

