ESTRIDGE, Charles E.



72, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, peacefully at home. Charles was born November 23, 1950, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the son of Issac and Thelma (Longworth) Estridge. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Roberts) Estridge; three children, Charles J. Estridge, Samantha (Ben) Jenkins and Louanda (Jason) Jenkins; four grandchildren, Benzil (Tiffany), Dustin (Lindsey), Kyle and Alayna; five great-grandchildren, Charly, Eleanor, Benny, Grayson and Kimberly; one brother, Leon Estridge; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Terry, Steve and Alvonia; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

