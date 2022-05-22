Esterline, D. Marlene

ESTERLINE (Shultz), D. Marlene



Transitioned this life on the 14th of May, 2022. She was born February 25, 1938, and a lifelong resident of Springfield. She was the daughter of Donald L. and Donna L. (Leffel) Shultz and great-granddaughter of Colonel (Hon.) Joseph Leffel. Marlene was a 1956 graduate of Springfield South High School. She worked at Olan Mills for several years until she



became a hairdresser and worked at various salons in Springfield. Marlene enjoyed reading, cooking for her family and going to casinos. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a son, Jeff (Pam) Esterline and their family: her grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Esterline and Beverly (Jeff)



Williams; her four great-grandchildren, Jasmyn Esterline (Ryan Keeton), Alexis (Noah) Lewis, Serenity Esterline and Emma Williams; her great-great-grandson, Mason Keeton; her son, Christopher (Amber) Esterline; and best friend, Debbie McElwee. A big thank you to Vitas Hospice for your services. A very special thank you to Janette (Bubble butt) and Tracee (Trace A Doodle) for the amazing care you gave her. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., P.O. Box 567, Kanab, Utah 84741-0567 or to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.



Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



