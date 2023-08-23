Estep, Barbara R.



ESTEP, Barbara R., 75, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Porter Hospice in Littleton, Colorado. She was born February 12, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Richard T. and Rita (Mackert) McElroy. She enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting and watching the rabbits, deer and birds in her yard, especially when they weren't eating her garden! Barb was an active Catholic all her life and supported St Vincent de Paul whenever possible. She attended several parishes most recently, St. Bernard. She is survived by her son Bill E Estep Jr, his wife Denise and grandsons Michael and Noah, brother Jim (Bev) McElroy, sisters Mary Weathers, Teresa (Mike) Noonan, best friend TC (Dave) Storer and many other family and friends. Barb loved her son Bill Jr, daughter-in-law Denise and grandsons Michael and Noah above all else. Barb had a very special relationship with her brother Jim, sister-in-law Bev and all her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill E Estep, Sr, parents Rita and Richard McElroy Sr., sister Pat, brothers Richard Jr, John Sr, Tom and Ed McElroy. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations can also be made to the Alzheimer's Association Tribute page for Barb Estep



