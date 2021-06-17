journal-news logo
ESKEN, Virginia

ESKEN (Drake), Virginia Belle "Jinny"

Age 93, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus. She was a graduate of Kiser High School class of 1945 and volunteered at Dayton Children's Hospital for over 25 years. She is survived by

her son-in-law: Robert and Cathy Wolfe of Vandalia, granddaughter: Ivy (Chad) Pozmantir of Columbus, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years: George Esken, mother: Millie (Orihood) Drake and daughters: Judy Esken and Vicky Wolfe. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

