ESHBAUGH, Betty



Betty Eshbaugh, age 90, died on September 18, 2022. She is survived by her daughter Lilo Mitz (Jonathan), grandson Erik, and her three siblings: Robert Phillips, Helen Kirkman, and Barbara Bowser. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth L. Eshbaugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to



