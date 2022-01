ERVIN, Charles D.



Charles D. Ervin - Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away suddenly Dec. 28, 2021. Visitation will be held Jan. 4, at Avance Funeral Home, 4-6 p.m. in Fairfield, Ohio. Funeral will be held Jan. 5, at Avance Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m., burial immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visit www.avancefuneralhome.com for more information.