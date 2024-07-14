Errett, Norma

Errett (Moore), Norma J. "Skip"



Norma J. (Skip) Errett



Aged 92, of Springfield, passed away July 12th, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born February 29th, 1932, a leap- year baby. She got the nickname "Skip" from her mother because she was born the year Skippy Peanut Butter came out. A graduate of Lawrenceville High School, Class of 1950, she worked at Springfield Mercy Hospital for many years, where she was a secretary. She was a member of the North Hampton Community Church. She loved being with her family and friends, traveling, attending car shows and her favorite past-time, going to the casino. She was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Eva Louise Moore, her husband, Jack Errett, her devoted companion, Doug Evans, and all of her brothers and sisters. Survivors include Daughter Jackie Circle, Son and Daughter-in-law Rod and Denise Everett. Grandchildren include Troy (Andee) Circle, Bendi Emory, Jason (Stephanie)Errett, Joe (Dara) Errett, CJ (Allie) Errett, Jon (Jenna) Errett. Best friends Ginger and John Evans. There are 21 Great Grandchildren on the Errett side, numerous nieces and nephews. In the extended Evans family, there are 47 family members. Known as "Mamaw" by all, she will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held on Tuesday 7/16 from 5-8 p.m. at the North Hampton Community Church. 110 Community Dr., Springfield OH, 45502. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 7/17 at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Pastor James Welch presiding. Donations may be made to the German Township Fire Association. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



