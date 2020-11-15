X

ERNST, Emelyn

ERNST, Emelyn Jean

Emelyn Jean Ernst, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 97. She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Emelyn is preceded in death by her parents: Calmer and Mabel (Stauffer) Ernst, and siblings: Luther, Wilma, Ray, Adelyn, and Charlotte. Emelyn led a life of artistry and

generosity. She was a lifetime member of Providence

Lutheran Church and comforted those in Brookhaven Nursing Home for over 20 years as a volunteer. She sang in the "Air Hill Sisters" quartet with her sisters, Adelyn, Wilma and

Charlotte, performing professionally and charitably. We

fondly remember and cherish time spent at "The Twins' House": dancing to the record player, baking treats, painting Easter eggs, ringing in every new year, and as guests to

bountiful Christmas dinners. She will be dearly missed.

Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood will be assisting with

final arrangements. There will be a private graveside service and interment at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. Memorial donations can be made at her behest to Providence Lutheran Church (11475 Providence Pike, Brookville, OH 45309).

